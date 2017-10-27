Police investigating crash at Bay and Tapley Streets in Springfield

A serious crash is causing heavy traffic through a busy Springfield intersection.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers are currently on-scene of that crash, which involves a dump truck and a car at the intersection of Bay Street and Tapley Street.

Walsh added that the operator of the car was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious condition.

There are heavy delays through that area. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

