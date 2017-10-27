Local agency discusses impact of President Trump's opioid crisis declaration

President Trump has declared the nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency.

Now, local addiction treatment professionals are speaking out about the designation.

So many families in western Massachusetts have been plagued by addiction.

The words of our president were encouraging to many, but what does it mean to our community.

“Effective today, my administration is declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law,” the president explained on Thursday.

As the epidemic surrounding opioids continues to spiral, President Donald Trump announced plans to address the dire needs of those suffering from the pangs of addiction.

“It takes a tremendous amount of focus and attention,” said Jim Goodwin with CHD.

CHD offers services to those coping with addiction in the Pioneer Valley.

“Treatment, rehabilitations, detox - it's all a part of the process,” Goodwin added.

Goodwin told Western Mass News that funding is a necessary next step, especially when it comes to long-term care.

“The kinds of things that have to happen to end addiction take treatment and sometimes, the treatment can't be the quick hits,” Goodwin explained.

While a promising step, the devil is in the details.

The president did not call the crisis 'a state of national emergency', which would have made more federal funding accessible. This designation could increase the urgency in issuing grants.

Senator Elizabeth Warren told Western Mass News, “States and communities need a significant increase in federal funding for existing opioid addiction programs - and today's announcement from the president does not deliver those funds."

However, Goodwin remains optimistic, as long as the opioid crisis remains the priority.

“It involves moving into the future. It involves education. It involves awareness, making people aware of what needs to change,” Goodwin noted.

For more information about treatment, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.