Investigators identify those killed in apparent murder-suicide in Holyoke

Officials have identified the man and woman who died this week in an apparent murder-suicide in Holyoke.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that 68-year-old Carmen Echevarria of Holyoke was shot and killed late Wednesday morning inside an apartment building on Dwight Street.

Investigators added that 78-year-old Aurelio Rodriguez of Holyoke died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They both lived in that apartment building.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.