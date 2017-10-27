Craft breweries highlighted in small business tour

Craft breweries continue to bring new jobs and more money into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

They're popping up everywhere and boosting the Massachusetts economy.

“When you think of Massachusetts, I want us to be known for our incredible beers,” said Rep. Jim McGovern.

According to the Brewers Association, craft breweries have had a $1.83 billion economic impact in Massachusetts.

Over sixteen thousand jobs have also been created.

“I also come from a family where my father owns a liquor store, so I've known all about beers for a lot of my life,” McGovern added.

McGovern hosted his first-ever small business tour which kicked off at Valley Malt in Hadley.

“Here's one niche market that can create a lot of jobs and a lot of opportunity and can help improve economies and cities and towns throughout Massachusetts,” McGovern noted.

McGovern told Western Mass News he has been working to pass the promote craft beverage modernization and tax reform act. It’s a bipartisan bill that would reduce the federal excise tax on the first 60,000 barrels of beer for local brewers who produce less than two million barrels annually.

“My hope is that we can find a way to get that through Congress, look this is an industry that's taking off,” McGovern said.

There are over 110 breweries in Massachusetts alone and Valley Malt located in Hadley was New England's first micromaltster.

Andrea Stanley is the maltster and owner of Valley Malt. She said that their goal was to start a malthouse in the Northeast.

“This industry that we helped to create really is a way of connecting local farms and local brewers,” Stanley explained.

