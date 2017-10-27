Vigil held in Easthampton for victims of drug addiction

A candlelight vigil in Easthampton brought the community together to remember loved ones that lost their battle to addiction.

During the vigil, supporters held candles while listening to speakers and singing songs of hope.

The candlelight vigil was to remember loved ones who died from drug overdose or alcohol.

Organizers said that it’s an opportunity to celebrate those in recovery and pray for those still struggling.

Wendy Werbiskis lost her son to a heroin overdose three months ago.

She said Dan was just 26 years old, outdoorsy, and a hard worker. Some traits you might not think of when you think of an addict.

“We got to get rid of stigma surrounding addiction. It’s happening to good people. Doesn’t matter how much money you make; this is affecting everyone.”

There was also a remembrance wall created last spring that community members set up near the pond.

Vigil-goers were able to bring photos or other items to place on the wall that will be turned into a quilt.

Mini Narcan trainings were also available.

Organizers are also urging people to safely dispose of their medications.

People are encouraged to bring old or unused medications to deposit in the permanent drug collection box at the Safety Complex at 32 Payson Ave, across the street from the vigil, or to the Drug Take Back Day planned for Oct. 28, also at the Public Safety Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

