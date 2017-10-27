'The Bike Man' delivers bikes to Chicopee school

Bob ‘The Bike Man' Charland is at it again. This time, he donated nearly 30 bikes to students at a Chicopee school.

Charland has made it his mission to help out in the best way he can - fixing up bikes and giving them away.

A big surprise happened Friday at Stefanik Elementary School in Chicopee, all because of Charland.

Charland was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition and is has been spending much of his remaining time fixing up bikes for kids.

One by one, the students - picked randomly - were given their brand new bikes with helmets, a water bottle, and a bike lock.

Ten of the bikes you see were donated by the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad.

"It's a little bit different every school. It doesn't matter which school I go to, we're helping kids. This is the eighth of the ninth school we've done,” Charland explained.

Charland said so far, he's donated nearly 400 bikes and seeing the smiles on every kids face when they get a brand new toy is priceless.

"Most of the bikes have a story behind it too,” Charland said.

Charland said that he has some more schools lined in the future and will continue trying to make a difference - one bike at a time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.