Suspect accused in crash that injured Springfield officers faces a judge

A man accused in a head-on collision with a police cruiser faced a judge Friday.

Two Springfield officers are now recovering after the dangerous pursuit.

It all happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.

The suspect has a criminal background and now is facing a slew of serious charges

A Western Mass News viewer captured video of a traffic stop turned dangerous, after police say 20-year Robert Hernandez evaded officers.

Detectives were surveying the area for drug activity when they spotted the suspect getting into a car with other people.

That's when the officers tried to pull over the car.

Instead, prosecutors said, drugs were dumped as they sped away on State Street.



“An object had been thrown from the passengers side of the vehicle. The object exploded on the windshield and it turned out to be a white powdery substance,” prosecutors said in court Friday.



In court , Hernandez gazed stoically as the allegations were read by the prosecutor. He is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

However, this is not Hernandez’s first time in cuffs.



“The defendant has some very serious juvenile offenses,” prosecutors added.

Hernandez is on a supervised release out of Florida and has a history of armed robberies.

The defense argued for a $2,000 bail, but ultimately, the judge decided a $10,000 cash bail was appropriate.

Hernandez is due back in court next month.

Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.