Director of Peewee football league speaks on player suspended for racial slur

A Ludlow peewee football player is suspended after using a racial slur against an opposing player.

Now the director of coaching for the league is speaking out.

Eric Macznik said it is never okay to name-call and strives to teach his players about good sportsmanship, but he is speaking out against how the situation was handled.

The peewee football game between Ludlow and Amherst abruptly ended during halftime.

“I know he was complaining about a call and the other kid said something and kind of told him to mind his own business.”

The Ludlow player, who Macznik said is African American and Latino himself, called Amherst player Kordell London the “N” word.

Macznik said that the player has been suspended and spoken to, but feels the situation should’ve remained private.

“I do disagree with it being public. I do disagree with some of the comments. It’s a teaching moment in private, when one kid called another kid a name, no matter their race is bad, but it shouldn't be focused on 9-year-old kids.”

We spoke with Kordell’s mother, Stacia London, who said she wasn’t the one who went to the media, but once it was out there, she knew she had to react.

“I don’t think it’s been blown out of proportion, I’m just responding. Other parents brought it to the media. My son is also 9 and he would never ever say that word to anyone.”

The two do agree on this:

“The importance of the word, and you can't use that word in any manner, it’s never acceptable.

Regardless of whether he was joking or not, it’s an inappropriate word. We don't like our kids saying anything on the field to the other team, other than good job and good luck next week. That’s all we want to hear from our kids out on the field to the other team.”

Macznik said that the player is suspended for a year.

After the year is up, Macznik said that they will gladly let the player rejoin the team if they think he’s learned his lesson.

