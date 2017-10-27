Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/27

And just like that the regular season is over. Tonight we have scores from ten games across western Mass! Here are the final scores for 10/27:
Ware 57 – Smith 8
Northampton 34 – Putnam 6
East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20
Longmeadow 23 – Westfield 18
Central 46 – Agawam 7
West Springfield 48 – Wahconah 27
Holyoke 29 – Chicopee Comp 7
Minnechaug 43 – Longmeadow 27
Hoosac Valley 51 – Commerce 20
