Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/27

Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/27

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

And just like that the regular season is over. Tonight we have scores from ten games across western Mass! Here are the final scores for 10/27:

Ware 57 – Smith 8

Northampton 34 – Putnam 6

East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20

Longmeadow 23 – Westfield 18

Central 46 – Agawam 7

West Springfield 48 – Wahconah 27

Holyoke 29 – Chicopee Comp 7

Minnechaug 43 – Longmeadow 27

Hoosac Valley  51 – Commerce 20

