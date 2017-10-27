Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/27

And just like that the regular season is over. Tonight we have scores from ten games across western Mass! Here are the final scores for 10/27:

Ware 57 – Smith 8

Northampton 34 – Putnam 6

East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20

Longmeadow 23 – Westfield 18

Central 46 – Agawam 7

West Springfield 48 – Wahconah 27

Holyoke 29 – Chicopee Comp 7

Minnechaug 43 – Longmeadow 27

Hoosac Valley 51 – Commerce 20

