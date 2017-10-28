It's 'Drug Take Back Day' - turn in those unwanted prescriptions!

Today, President Trump is encouraging Americans to get rid of leftover prescription drugs by turning them in to designated collection sites, as today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

There are numerous sites across the state taking part as well as right here in western Mass.

Many people in Massachusetts know the opioid crisis far too well. In fact, 3 years ago was the first time since 1999 that Massachusetts surpassed the national overdose death-rate. Which is why so many places across the commonwealth are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

So let’s put this growth into even more perspective.

According to the state, in the year 2000, one third of the admissions to substance abuse treatment centers were opioid related. Fast forward to the year 2015, and that figure increased to more than half, overtaking alcohol as the most frequent substance that’s abused.

One more startling fact for you, which also comes from 2015, the most recent year the state has released numbers on this for, nearly 1 in 6 Massachusetts residents obtained opioid prescriptions from health professionals and of those who were prescribed, they had 3 full scripts on average.

So with all of those prescriptions in the house, there’s no doubt the drugs are out there.

If you don’t need them, today is a chance for you to dispose of them safely with Drug Take Back events going on across Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. turn in your unwanted prescription drugs… like any unused medication or if you don’t need it anymore. After all, it’s free, confidential, and police say it could ultimately save lives.

PLACES TO GO:

Amherst – Wildwood Elementary

Belchertown – Town Common, Park St.

Cummington – Police Department, 8 Fairgrounds Rd.

Deerfield – Police Department, 8 Conway St.

Easthampton – Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson Ave.

Goshen – Police Department, 40A Main St.

Greenfield – Police Department, 321 High St.

Leverett – Police Department, 95 Montague Rd.

Northampton – Smith Voke, 80 Locust St.

Southampton – Town Hall, 210 College Highway

South Hadley – Police Department, 41 Bridge St.

Springfield – Central High School, Roosevelt Ave.

Sunderland – Police Department, 105 River Rd.

Williamsburg – 49 Main St.

Worthington – Transfer Station, 64 Huntington Rd.

