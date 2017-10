Nice start to the weekend. Powerful storm to bring heavy rain & gusty winds

It's a dry start to the weekend but a powerful storm system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region Sunday into early Monday. A Flash Flood Watch as well as a High Wind Watch is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts Sunday into Monday.

High pressure will keep us sunny this morning and dry throughout the day, but as it moves eastward, we will turn warmer. Highs should reach upper 60s for the valley with more clouds in the afternoon along with an increasing south wind.

We will begin to feel some impacts from a powerful storm system starting late tonight with skies becoming cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front. Wind out of the south will increase and stay around 10-15mph Saturday evening with gusts to 30mph overnight. Showers are possible after midnight.

A major storm system moving into New England Sunday and Monday will bring a few threats to western Mass, including a flash flood potential, a strong to damaging wind potential and a low severe thunderstorm risk.

A cold front will move in from the west early Sunday with showers. Ahead of this front, we are breezy with a southeast wind of 10-20mph and gusts to 30. Low pressure over the Carolinas will move up the coast, along the cold front Sunday afternoon and will tap into tropical moisture from what will likely be tropical storm Philippe in the northern Bahamas. Heavy rain will move into New England as the low passes right overhead from south to north Sunday night through Monday morning. As this low strengthens, some strong to damaging wind gusts are expected, first from the southeast ahead of the low, then from the northwest behind the low.