Holyoke resident arrested outside Magic Lantern bar on heroin charges

A drug bust made in the parking lot of the Magic Lantern bar in Monson, allegedly turned up 200 packets of heroin that were found hidden inside a vehicle.

According to the Monson Police Department, they along with Eastern Hampden County Drug Task Force agents, made the drug bust Thursday night. It came about after the two agencies "developed information" that heroin was going to be delivered "to the Magic Lantern bar."

"During a traffic stop in the parking lot of the bar, a K-9 team from the Ware Police Department was called to the scene to assist and subsequently discovered heroin and crack cocaine hidden in a compartment inside the vehicle," explained Monson police.

Authorities did make an arrest in connection with the incident, taking a 34-year-old Holyoke resident into custody.

"A total of 200 packets of heroin, one gram of crack cocaine and cash was recovered from the suspect," noted police.

The Holyoke resident who's identity wasn't immediately available, has been charged with Possession of Heroin With the Intent to Distribute, Trafficking In Heroin, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act.

