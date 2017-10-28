Body found behind Big Y on St. James Ave. in Springfield

A body found in Springfield in an area behind the Big Y on Saint James Ave. Saturday morning doesn't appear to be suspicious, police say.

Emergencies crews were called to the scene late in the morning, including the local fire department.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News they responded to assist police on scene. He confirmed with us that it was for a "body recovery behind 1090 St. James Ave."

Leger also reports that it was a man's body which was recovered "at the bottom of a steep cliff with a brook at the bottom."

Our crew who went to the scene said police and firefighters were stationed behind Big Y in the loading dock area.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, about the investigation.

"It does not appear suspicious, but we are still waiting for the Medical Examiner," he told us.

