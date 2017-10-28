Bob "the bike guy" collects donations to help the homeless

If you live in Western Mass, you've probably heard of Bob "the bike guy."

Although he's usually giving a set of wheels to a kid in need, today he collected donations to help the homeless.

The Texas Roadhouse in Springfield helped host this charity event.

Donations collected were used to create safety bags.

These safety bag are given to law enforcement to help the homeless.

They include items such as hats, gloves, socks, and an emergency blanket.

The bike guy tells western mass news why he continues to contribute to communities across the area.

"There is not enough people doing this type of thing and both of these ideas are simple simple ideas but it helps a lot of people," said Robert Charland.

Through his organization "Peddle Through Youth," he was able to donate around 400 bikes to 9 schools across Western Mass.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.