UMass QB taken off field on a stretcher after nasty hit

Scary moments for the University of Massachusetts Amherst Quarterback, Andrew Ford, after being taken off the football field on a stretcher by the UMass medical staff.

Ford took a nasty hit during an interception return in the second quarter of today's game against Appalachian State at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a halftime TV interview with Eleven Sports that Ford was "responsive, alert" and as a precaution, he was being taken to an area hospital to get checked out and run some tests.

Injury timeout after Andrew Ford takes a nasty hit during an interception return. He is being tended to on the field. — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) October 28, 2017

Andrew Ford is being taken off the field on a stretcher by the UMass medical staff, gives a thumbs-up on the way off. — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) October 28, 2017

Ford did give a thumbs-up on the way off, but right now it is not clear the extent of his injuries.

Bamford told Eleven Sports that Ford's father was at the game and has accompanied his son in the ambulance to the hospital.

UMass would go on to win the game 30-27 in double-overtime.

