Clouds increasing tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds to close out the weekend

After a dry start to the weekend today a powerful storm system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region Sunday into early Monday. A Flash Flood Watch as well as a High Wind Watch is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts Sunday into Monday.

We will begin to feel some impacts from a powerful storm system starting late tonight with skies becoming cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front. Wind out of the south will increase and stay around 10-15mph Saturday evening with gusts to 30mph overnight. Showers are possible after midnight.

A major storm system moving into New England Sunday and Monday will bring a few threats to western Mass, including a flash flood potential, a strong to damaging wind potential and a low severe thunderstorm risk.

A cold front will move in from the west early Sunday with showers. Ahead of this front, we are breezy with a southeast wind of 10-20mph and gusts to 30. Low pressure over the Carolinas will move up the coast, along the cold front Sunday afternoon and will tap into tropical moisture from what will likely be tropical storm Philippe in the northern Bahamas. Heavy rain will move into New England as the low passes right overhead from south to north Sunday night through Monday morning. As this low strengthens, some strong to damaging wind gusts are expected, first from the southeast ahead of the low, then from the northwest behind the low.

Low pressure departs to our north on Monday, allowing for an early end in rain and a gradual decrease in wind. Colder air moves in Monday with temps hitting a high in the 50s early, then falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Temps dip into the 30s Monday night. High pressure will bring a lighter breeze Tuesday and sunshine, but we stay cool with highs in the mid-50s. It will be chilly for trick or treaters in the evening, then most will fall to the 20s overnight. We remain cool and dry Wednesday, followed by a return shower chance Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.