Kennedy family reacts to release of JFK files

Newly released files surrounding JFK are gaining national interest.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively to Congressman Joseph Kennedy III about the documents and his great uncle’s legacy.

Congressman Kennedy was speaking today at Amherst College marking the hundredth anniversary of the late commander in chief’s birth.

He opened up to an audience on the steps of frost library, not far from the spot where JFK gave a speech 54 years ago.

This all comes as the nation sifts through declassified documents surrounding the life of the slain president.

"It's a special moment for me, a special moment for my family," said Congressman Kennedy.

Congressman Kennedy gave heartfelt remarks about his late great uncle.

About 300 JFK files are still under lock and key.

"It’s a historical event, and historical documents. And I understand that. These are also documents that ended up being quite personal for those of us who have been impacted by it personally," said Congressman Kennedy. "Getting some communication from the administration as to what is getting released and what’s in there would be nice at some point."

The files that remain sealed may become public in April.

