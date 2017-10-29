One person transported from crash scene in West Springfield

Police and fire crews were called to an accident scene in West Springfield Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened on Piper Road.

Sgt. Apostle confirmed with Western Mass News that it was a one car accident and that 1 person went to the hospital. Police tell us they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

When Western Mass News arrived we could see several officers and firefighters working the crash scene.

Everyone cleared the scene at about 7:10 a.m.

