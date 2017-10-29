Holyoke man arrested in connection to shooting and car fire on I - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke man arrested in connection to shooting and car fire on I-391

A Holyoke man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and a car fire that shut down I-391 North in Chicopee overnight. 

State Police told Western Mass News an off-duty Chicopee Police Lieutenant was on the highway and saw smoke coming from a 2005 Nissan Altima that was pulled over in the breakdown lane.

The driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Roman-Miranda got out of the car and spoke to the off-duty Chicopee Lieutenant. 

Several bystanders also pulled over to check and see if anyone else was in the burning car.

After having a conversation with the off-duty Chicopee Lieutenant, Roman-Miranda reportedly:

"went to the passenger side front window and began banging on it; several other motorists who also stopped to help began banging on the passenger window as well.  Roman-Miranda then went to the front of the vehicle and pulled a firearm from his waistband pointed it into the air and fired several shots," said State Police.

State Police said after Roman-Miranda fired the shots he fled the scene. K9 units on-scene could not locate Roman-Miranda, but after a brief investigation by authorities, they were able to identify him and place a warrant out for his arrest.

Roman-Miranda was arrested in Holyoke where he was transported by State Police to be booked.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm on a highway, and disorderly conduct.

State Police noted that Roman-Miranda has an active license to carry and that his bail was set at $15,000. 

