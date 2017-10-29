State Police: Shooting incident on I-391, car fire under investigation

I-391 North in Chicopee was shut down for over an hour overnight Sunday following a shooting incident from a vehicle that ended up catching fire, State Police report.

Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 2:55 a.m.

"Report came in that there were people in the car and shots fired into the air," explained Sullivan.

State Police shut down I-391 at about 3:15 a.m. while they investigated the situation. This included all lanes of travel on the northbound side. Sullivan says they began to opening the highway back up at around 4:30 a.m. and by 6:30 a.m. all lanes/ramps had reopened.

No word how many people were inside the vehicle, but the individual or individuals got out of the car. State Police say they are still trying to locate the suspect(s).

The shooting, and vehicle fire remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, State Police say. Luckily, no injuries were reported to police.

