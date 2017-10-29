Homeward Vets in Ludlow works to help homeless veterans, 5K today

Today is the second annual Dog Tag Dash…a 5K run benefiting a local veteran’s organization, called Homeward Vets. The run is taking place at School Street Park in Agawam.

Homeward Vets is based out of Ludlow and they’re main mission is to find veterans who are transitioning from homelessness to the community and what they do is furnish that home for the vet. But they've also branched out as their company has grown, helping about 2 vets per week.

To date, they've helped 520 veterans, some previously homeless, others just in need of a helping hand, to furnish their apartments and homes at no cost to them.

Homeward Vets says this helps the veterans not have to worry about the costs of couches and tables and chairs, and instead they can focus on their transition into civilian life.



The CEO of Homeward Vets, David Felty, started this venture in 2012. Listen to what he wants every vet they help to hear.

"Filling a soldier's home, we want to give that veteran the chance to not hear an echo on their walls..." Felty says.

Today’s run and walk began at 8:30 and the event will go until around noon, with tons of family fun to be had including kids activities and multiple vendors.

