Ware Police: Apartment searched, man arrested on cocaine charge - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ware Police: Apartment searched, man arrested on cocaine charge

Posted: Updated:
(photos courtesy Ware Police Department) (photos courtesy Ware Police Department)
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Ware Police department has arrested a man for allegedly having cocaine following a search warrant at an apartment on Smith Avenue. 

24-year-old, Dustin Latulippe, was taken into custody Sunday morning. 

"Officers located an amount of Powdered Cocaine, $892.00 in cash, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia," Ware Police report.

Latulippe has been charged with Possession with Intent Distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine). 

He was transported to the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction on a $5,000 bail.  Latulippe is expected to be arraigned Monday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.    

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.