Ware Police: Apartment searched, man arrested on cocaine charge

The Ware Police department has arrested a man for allegedly having cocaine following a search warrant at an apartment on Smith Avenue.
24-year-old, Dustin Latulippe, was taken into custody Sunday morning.
"Officers located an amount of Powdered Cocaine, $892.00 in cash, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia," Ware Police report.
Latulippe has been charged with Possession with Intent Distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine).
He was transported to the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction on a $5,000 bail. Latulippe is expected to be arraigned Monday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
