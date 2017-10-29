Police break up large Halloween party in Hadley with hundreds of people

Multiple police officers were called to break up a large Halloween party in Hadley overnight after a caller alerted them to the situation. Police estimate there were 400 to 500 people at the party.

Hadley Police Officer Sgt. Kuc confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the residence on South Maple Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

"Took about a dozen officers an hour to break the party up," he explained.

State Police and UMass police assisted Hadley officers with the situation. There were no reports of any injuries, and it appears everyone dispersed "peacefully," police say.

However, one of the residents, an adult male at 140 South Maple St. has been summonsed for a Noise Bylaw Violation, Kuc reports.

"We had been to the residence on 2 previous occasions, this time they were cited," he told us.

Police are not releasing his identity because he was summonsed, not arrested.

As far as what it takes to break up a party that large, Kuc had this to say:

"The most complex part of breaking up a party is getting them elsewhere, make sure everyone gets out of there safe...basically waiting for cabs and Ubers and everything like that. Want to make sure people get home safe."

