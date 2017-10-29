Over 1,000 pounds of medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

Dozens of towns across western Massachusetts participated in collecting unwanted medications this weekend as a part of ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’.

President Trump encouraged Americans to get rid of leftover prescription drugs by turning them in to designated collection sites on October 28 to help combat the nation’s drug addiction epidemic.

Drug Take Back Day here in western Massachusetts was certainly successful.

According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said they collected 1,657 pounds of medications throughout Hampshire and Franklin County.

Carey said that so far this year, around 4,700 pounds have been collected at permanent drop boxes in those counties.

The towns that participated this year were Amherst, Belchertown, Cummington, Easthampton, Goshen, Northampton, Southampton, South Hadley, Williamsburg, Worthington, Deerfield, Greenfield, Leverett and Sunderland.

