PD: Mother hit 23-month-old with SUV in driveway

An investigation is underway in Worcester after police said a mother hit her 23-month-old child with her SUV on Saturday.

According to a post on the Worcester Police Department’s Facebook page, the child’s mother told investigators she thought the 23-month-old was inside with their 4-year-old sibling while she was packing up her 2011 Toyota Highlander.

The mother noted to authorities that she is in the process of moving out of her apartment on Kosta Street.

When she moved the car forward to avoid blocking other vehicles, she felt a bump and stopped immediately, police said.

Police added that the mother stayed with the child and dialed 911.

The child currently remains in stable, but critical condition after receiving a head injury and internal bleeding from the incident.

"Investigators were told that so far medical reports are optimistic and that the head injury may not be as serious as originally thought," police said.

Worcester police said because this incident involves a young child, the District Attorney’s Office and Department of Children and Families was notified.

A child abuse and neglect report was filed with DCF regarding this case.

Further information was not provided as the incident remains under investigation.

