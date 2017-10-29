A brisk, cool Halloween, then warming up late in the week

It's a bright but chilly start! Your Halloween is looking spooktacular with sunshine and a few clouds, a gusty breeze out of the west and seasonably cool temps in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will cool off quickly this evening after sunset with many areas in the mid-40s by 8pm, so layer up the kids for trick or treating! Winds will become calm tonight and temps will fall into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning with widespread frost expected.

Tomorrow will be a cool, dry day with high clouds giving us veiled sunshine. Our next storm system is on the way for the end of the week, bringing warmer and unsettled weather, but nothing dramatic like the last two storms we’ve seen. A warm front will lift to our north Thursday, bringing a few morning showers to the area, though most of the rain will stay well to our northwest. Temperatures get into the 60s with a southerly breeze and a good deal of clouds.

We end the week warm with temperatures nearing 70 Friday ahead of a cold front! Our weather looks breezy and mainly dry during the day, then as the front passes in the evening, we could see a few stray showers. We turn dry and cooler behind the front for Saturday with highs back to the low 50s. A front moving up from the southwest will keep skies cloudy for Sunday with a chance for showers.

