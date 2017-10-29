Major storm moves away but showers and gusty winds return

After 2-4" of rain more showers and a few downpours are moving through the area this morning. The wind has eased for now but it will become gusty later this morning and into the afternoon as our major storm quickly pulls away. Be sure to allow for lots of extra time this morning. There's lots of debris and standing water on area roadways. Some roads are even closed. Additional power outages are possible as winds once again become gusty out of the southwest. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for the valley and A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 5 PM for the hills. (Berkshires 6 PM)

Today will feature clouds mixing in with some sun. There could be an additional shower this morning before we completely dry out. Temperatures fall through the 50's today as colder air rushes in on the back side of our departing storms. Temperatures dip into the 30s tonight. The will wind ease however a lighter breeze will remain.

High pressure will bring a lighter breeze tomorrow and sunshine, but we stay cool with highs in the mid-50s. It will be chilly for trick or treaters in the evening, then most will fall to the 20s overnight. We remain cool and dry Wednesday, followed by a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday as milder air returns to western Mass by the end of the week.

