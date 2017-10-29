Heavy rain, wind gusts pose danger to drivers

Some parts of western Massachusetts have already experienced 1-2'' of rain, with more heading our way overnight.

The combination of potential wind gusts of up to 55 mph, heavy rain causing large puddles and flooding can certainly cause dangers to anyone who is on the road.

In order to stay safe this evening and overnight, AAA has several safety tips.

According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to more than 1 million car accidents every year.

Using your headlights and making sure your windshield wipers are working properly are some of the first steps to take.

Another tip is to avoid using cruise control. If you use cruise control in wet conditions, it's more likely for your car to lose control.

Also it's important to take it slow, and leave extra room in between other vehicles on the road.

