Thousands without power across western Mass.

Thousands across western Massachusetts are without power after strong winds and heavy rain made its way through the state.

As of about 6:15 a.m., approximately 23,700 outages were reported across the four local counties, according to numbers from Eversource and National Grid.

Eversource's outage map indicated that over 1,960 customers are without electricity. That's down from about 6,200 earlier Monday morning.

Some of the hardest hit communities among their service area include West Springfield (430), Leverett (270), and Northfield (258)

Over 1,000 customers are still without power in Montague. A spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News Sunday night that that outage was caused by equipment failure, unknown if it is related to the storm, but those customers were expected to have power restored by midnight.

Eversource added they have crews on stand-by to tackle whatever Mother Nature has in store for this storm.

Strong winds like these can take down ?? ?? & power lines. ?? 1-800-592-2000 in EMass or 1-877-659-6326 in WMass if you need us. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, National Grid reports that approximately 20,000 customers are without power across the four western Massachusetts counties.

Most of National Grid's regional outages are being reported in eastern parts of Hampden County, including East Longmeadow (5,088), Monson, (3,501), Wilbraham (3,949), and Palmer (2,535).

Some local police departments are urging residents to not call police dispatch to report or inquire about power outages, so that those lines may remain open for town emergencies.

Palmer Police Department Wilbraham Police Department To keep an eye on the Eversource outage map, click the link here. You can also click here to see the National Grid outage map.

