Designer fillers, the latest cosmetic trend of 2017

The cosmetic trend of 2017: Designer Fillers.

“I love that term designer because it implies there's a different filler for everyone,” Dr. Glen Brooks, a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, said. “But point in fact it's a nice term because designer implies there's a different filler that might serve a different purpose.”

It may be hard to keep up as fillers continue to evolve, but the latest ones on the market are really sparking people's interest.

“From Juvederm to Voluma, Volbella, Vollura, primarily it's just longer lasting,” Brooks explained. “Juvederm is in the background now.”

So say hello to Voluma, Volbella and Vollure, because they are redefining filler.

“I want to fight the aging process every step of the way,” Ellen Depin, a patient said. “So anything I can do to make my skin and my features look better, I'm going to do it.”

“So there's three new different fillers in the last year, year in a half, that are much more longer lasting and have very different uses,” Brooks said.

Depin is a patient of Doctor Brooks, as well as an Esthetician in his office. She's tried a couple of the designer fillers and told Western Mass News about her experiences.

“With the Voluma, what I like about is it's injected in your cheekbone area,” she said. “It does just a little bit of lift so it softens your jowels a little bit and it actually makes you look a little thinner.”

“There's two additional fillers, Vollure, which is thinner and is used between the cheeks and the lips and a filler for the lips themselves, Volbella, which is much more thin—which fills the lips a little bit without that fake look,” Brooks said.

Depin tried the Vollure to tighten up her nasal labial.

“I'm not crazy about the way it looks on me,” she said. “I feel like it makes my face look a little heavier.”

Depin doesn't discourage people from trying it, however, since it is only temporary. The new fillers are longer lasting, spanning a year or two.

“Our goal is not to have people to go out there and everyone say ‘oh you had something done’ we want them to say oh you look great,” Brooks said.

Doctor Brooks tells us that the designer fillers are great because there is little swelling and no downtime. If you're interested in trying one of the designer fillers, set up a consultation with an expert and be prepared to spend anywhere from $400 to $800.

