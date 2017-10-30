2 Springfield homes damaged by downed trees

Storm damage certainly took its toll as trees came crashing down in people’s yards, and in some cases, their homes this morning.

There were two near-tragedies in Springfield.

Gerard Lafleur’s house on Mohawk Drive was clipped by a 50 foot tree taken down by the heavy winds and steady rain.

“It just sounded like a big thud. Kind of like when we had the tornado roll through here, just a big roar and a thud, almost felt like the whole house shook," said Lafleur.

Lafleur told Western Mass News that his wife was sleeping at the time, thankfully she was 1-2 feet to the right of the incoming tree.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but the house has a 10 by 12 foot gaping hole from the impact, covered up by tarp and tape.

The home actually had power on the whole morning, despite the tree taking down live wires in the front yard.

Eversource was on scene to cut the power and cut up the tree.

The Lafleur’s said they have dealt with false contractors and sickness before, so it was relatively easy to brush this scare off.

“I told my wife, now we have a breezeway off the bedroom, but nothing we wanted," he added.

Springfield police and firefighters also rushed to a home on Hazen Street overnight where a 70-foot tree came down in a bedroom.

Three children were caught under sheetrock as the tree came down, but the family got them out with just a few bruises.

