Chicopee Police: Bank robbed, suspect wore mask

The Chicopee Police Department is on scene investigating a robbery at the Westfield Savings Bank on East Street.
Officer Mike Wilk reports they were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
"...dispatchers received a 911 call of a holdup at Westfield Savings Bank at 569 East St.," Wilk explained.
The suspect was able to flee the scene in what is described as a black motor vehicle.
"...a 5'6" male, wearing brownish hoody, jeans and a half white mask and a black scarf, and also a black backpack," police said.
If you saw anything or have any information please call the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1700.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.