Chicopee Police: Bank robbed, suspect wore mask

The Chicopee Police Department is on scene investigating a robbery at the Westfield Savings Bank on East Street.

Officer Mike Wilk reports they were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"...dispatchers received a 911 call of a holdup at Westfield Savings Bank at 569 East St.," Wilk explained.

The suspect was able to flee the scene in what is described as a black motor vehicle.

"...a 5'6" male, wearing brownish hoody, jeans and a half white mask and a black scarf, and also a black backpack," police said.

If you saw anything or have any information please call the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1700.

