Police: Suspect caught in Springfield wanted in Georgia

A wanted man out of Georgia has been caught in Springfield, police report.

Ryan Walsh, with the Springfield Police Department confirms Micho Chavez, 31, was taken into custody late Sunday night. But it wasn't a smooth arrest.

First, there was a call to police about "suspicious activity in the Pendelton Ave. area," police confirm. This was around 11 p.m. Sunday. Then, when officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the suspicious activity, the driver did not stick around.

"When officers asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver reached for the glove box, locked it, then drove off," explained Walsh, “After a short chase, the driver hit a cement pole turning onto Bay Street and the car rolled over onto its roof."

That's when, police say the 2 occupants in the vehicle, including Chavez, took off on foot.

"Mr. Chavez was eventually arrested at the intersection of Bowdoin and St. James Ave.," noted Walsh.

He said the second occupant was a juvenile. No word if they were arrested as well.

Police say Chavez was wanted in another state.

"Mr. Chavez was wanted for a parole violation on a weapons offense out of Atlanta, Georgia," Walsh confirmed.

He now faces a number of charges out of Springfield including Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Class B Drug Possession (cocaine), and several other traffic violations.

