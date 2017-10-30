Gas prices in Massachusetts down 4 cents this week - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gas prices in Massachusetts down 4 cents this week

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are down four cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.45 per gallon. That's two cents below the national average of $2.47 and 31 cents higher than the average state price a year ago at this time.

Gas prices had soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, reaching $2.70 per gallon. But prices have been falling since last month.

AAA found a 35-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.62 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.