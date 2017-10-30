East Brookfield Police look for driver after nurse killed in hit and run

Police in East Brookfield are looking for the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a woman Sunday night as she was walking to her vehicle. This happened right in the center of town on Rt. 9, police say.

Lisa Germain, 54, from Worcester, has been identified as the victim. "She worked as a nurse in Framingham," Lt. William Gregoire told Western Mass News.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday night, police received a 9-1-1 call from patrons across the street at the bar Germain had just left. When officers arrived, they found her on the ground near her own vehicle with what are described as "blunt trauma injuries." "Wasn't a real solid hit, may have been a grazing type of hit. She did strike her own vehicle which she was coming up to at the time, caused a large dent on her vehicle," explained Lt. Gregoire. Germain was transported from the scene to Harrington Hospital in Southbridge where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they have been reviewing surveillance video from local businesses.

"Vehicle description is a dark colored small SUV. Like a Ford Escape. May have some front damage on the right hand side, passenger side," noted Lt. Gregoire.

Police tell Western Mass News they believe the driver of the SUV knew they had hit something because they stopped momentarily before leaving the scene.

"We basically would like the person to come forward. They may not know they hit someone, but we believe that they did know they hit something. Investigation shows that the wanted vehicle did stop but then it continued on," Lt. Gregoire said. If you have any information that may help authorities find this driver, police would like to hear from you. "Looking to provide some closure for the family. Obviously a tragedy for the family and compounds that the driver of this vehicle didn't stop," Lt. Gregoire explained to Western Mass News.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-6130 or call dispatcher at 508-867-1170.

