25 students sent to hospitals over kitchen chemical fumes

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) - Officials say more than two dozen students at a Massachusetts high school were taken to hospitals due to possible exposure to chemicals from a cleaning solution.

East Middle School Principal John Sheehan told parents a solution used to clean ovens wasn't fully drained before the oven was turned on Monday morning.

Sheehan says the fire department was called to the Braintree school because of the smell. Several students complained of eye irritation.

Officials say 25 students and a worker were taken to hospitals out of an abundance of caution. They are OK and are being released.

Sheehan says health and fire officials have deemed the building safe.

