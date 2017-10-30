Holyoke's mayor, Bishop Rozanski to negotiate possible transfer of Mater Dolorosa

City and church officials have agreed to discuss possible plans to transfer a closed Holyoke church to another entity.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield closed the 116 year old Mater Dolorosa Church in 2011, citing that the building was structurally unstable and there was a declining number of parishioners.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced Monday that following a meeting last week with Bishop Mitchell Rozanski and members of his team, an agreement was reached "to negotiate a path forward and explore the transfer of the church to another entity."

"Such an agreement would allow another entity to take on the responsibility of preserving the building and addressing the public safety concerns of the Diocese," Morse added.

Rozanski said in a statement, "Our initial conversations were cordial and indicate there is an opportunity here which should be explored. The diocese has always been open to such discussions and as such I welcome this opportunity."

As a result of the meeting, the Diocese agreed to halt demolition of the church's steeple and not act on a permit that had been issued to them and Morse has asked the city's historic district commission to pause efforts to make a single building historic district around the church.

"However as I have explained to all involved, our concerns over safety remain and so time is of the essence," Rozanski noted.

Morse added, "I thank the Bishop for working with the city to find a solution that will benefit everyone involved, and ultimately benefit our city and our region."

