Doctors recommend getting new shingles vaccine

Millions of Americans over the age of 50 are at risk for contracting shingles, the virus that causes chickenpox.

However, a new vaccine has just received approval from the Centers for Disease control and it may be a good choice, even for people who have already gotten a shot.

"There's a new vaccine which uses a different mechanism. It's more efficacious, which means it works better than the old vaccine that's why it's very exciting," said Dr. Daniel Skiest with Baystate Medical Center.

Shingrix, unlike Zostavax, is two shots instead of one to prevent shingles.

Skiest told Western Mass News that shingles begins with a fever weakness and pink or red blotchy patches on one side of the body.

However, for 10 to 18 percent of patients, the worst isn't over when the shingles rash is gone. For them, a complication known as postherpetic neuralgia can prolong the symptoms for months to even years after the initial virus.

"Not only does the vaccine prevent shingles, but by preventing the shingles, you can prevent this condition which once you get it," Skiest noted.

Similar to the old vaccine, Shingrix is approved for those over 50, but recommended for people over 60.

The CDC doesn't have any specific recommendations on when you should get these new vaccines. They said that the best thing you can do is discuss it with your doctor.

"Shingles is one of those things that can occur at anytime. Remember, it's your own virus. It lives in your nerve roots. Next time you are at the doctor would be a good time to get it," Skiest explained.

