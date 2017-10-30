Superintendent discusses decision to cancel school following storm

The extreme weather forced seven school districts to cancel classes today.

It was a fairly late call to switch from a delay to a closing in one community.

No, you were not dreaming. School really was canceled in multiple communities across western Massachusetts following the late night-early morning storm.

"No, rain, no or wind. This is really something, very unexpected," said Cheryl Clarke, Monson's superintendent of schools.

So much so, that Clarke can't help but think of the ice and snow storm a few years back that closed schools for a week.

"The last thing I remember was the ice storm in October, which was I think six or seven years ago this week. We were out for a whole week and we weren't expecting that at all," Clarke noted.

With large trees completely uprooted in some cases and others left dangling across power lines, Clarke said that it was an easy choice to err on the side of caution and cancel classes and afternoon activities for the day.

"Two hours passed, we did another check. Spoke with highway and found that some roads were impassable and that the power was not restored to virtually anyone in Monson, so that's when we decided to call it," Clarke said.

Even with generator power as a backup, the roads have no such thing. It was just a countdown to when the buses needed to hit the road, turning a two hour delay into the lost day.

Clarke said that the second the school decided to lock these doors for the day, a message went out both on the phone and to Facebook alerting parents that school wouldn't be happening today.

Clarke told Western Mass News that she understands that some may have had to change their day around as a delay was first issued, then later the closing announcement came through, but she said that thankfully, every parent she's spoken with has understood her decision.

"I have not heard anything negative. It's all been positive and thank you for thinking of our kids and the safety of our students," Clarke explained.

Unfortunately for students, these parking lots are going to be full again because school is not out for October.

"Yes absolutely, we intend to have school tomorrow." Clarke noted.

