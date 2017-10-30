Probation officers to check on some sex offenders on Halloween

In states like Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas, no candy laws stop sex offenders from luring in trick or treaters by offering candy.

In the Bay State, there is no such law on the books.

However, those out on parole for sex crimes could violate their conditions of release by handing out candy.

The streets of Springfield and surrounding cities and towns will soon be filled with trick or treaters eager to get as much candy as they can.

However, when you knock on someone's door, you don't always know who is behind it.

Probation officers at Springfield District Court told Western Mass News that they want to make sure your children don't come in contact with sex offenders.

"Doesn't matter if there's Halloween decorations or if the house is dark, if kids see that front light on, they are going to want to go to that door to get candy," said Terrance O'Neil, chief probation officer at Springfield District Court.

On Monday, O'Neil made a list of ten or so probationers who will be getting a visit on Halloween night to make sure they stay inside.

"We are going to make sure that isn't going to happen with any sex offenders," O'Neil explained.

Massachusetts, unlike other states, lack what are called no candy laws.

"There is a law on the books that someone who is committed of a sex offense is not allowed to operate an ice cream truck, nothing specifically for candy," said Attorney Jared Olanoff.

Yet, most sex offenders out for parole have conditions on their release, like staying away from children under 18, which would be violated by handing out candy.

Many cities, like Springfield, will be stepping up patrols on all hallows eve:

"We do put some extra sets of details out there to have extra officers on the street to try and prevent anything bad from happening," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

So it's best for parents to do some research before heading out the door tomorrow night:

"Whether it's Halloween or another day, it may be a good idea every few weeks or few months, check that website to see who may have moved in our out of your neighborhood," Walsh added.

Olanoff said that it's easier now more than ever to find information on all levels of sex offenders through the Sex Offender Registry Board website, which you can visit by CLICKING HERE.

