Direct sales work can be lucrative, but requires research

Direct sales companies make enticing deals to people looking to make an income without sacrificing family time. Making your own hours, being your own boss, and never leaving your house.

However, can you really make a decent wage?

You've seen them scrolling through your Facebook feed. Your college friend selling purses, your neighbor is selling make up.

It looks so easy. Consultants can stay at home and make a sale or squeeze it in on their lunch break.

However, can you make decent money or is your time better spent in a more traditional gig?

"I decided to keep an open mind and look at some other options," said Michelle Dubuc, a Rodan and Fields consultant.

Dubuc is a physical therapist by trade, but wanted a supplemental income.

"After working in the business for a year, I decided that it was really going places, so I left my 23 year career in corporate America and started my own practice," Dubuc explained.

Dubuc came across Rodan and Fields, a skin care company, on Facebook. As a mother and a business woman, she said that it afforded her flexibility to manage it all.

"If I have my phone, anywhere near me, I have my business. It's really a home-based business, but it's mobile," Dubuc noted.

However, not everyone's experience is the same.

Mark Howard, a professor at Springfield College, warns that not all multi-level marketing firms are the same.

"Often times, the money you put in, you don't get back," Howard said.

Howard said that companies that follow recruitment model can leave top sellers making more and those on the bottom trying to make back their investment.

"In the end, the market is going to be saturated," Howard explained.

Lularoe, a popular clothing company that follows a multi-level marketing model, is now under fire. They are facing a one billion dollar federal class-action lawsuit following accusations of being a pyramid scheme.

Some consultants said that they are simply not making enough money. The company called the allegations 'baseless, factually inaccurate and misinformed.'

"Some people are making money. They're not lying about that. The market you could get into it right now and you would be so early in the market that you might be able to make money...and it's something that everybody needs," Howard said.

However, Dubuc said that this works for her. Everyone has skin, so she saw the opportunity and that was the key for her to find a successful business model.

"It can be very lucrative," Dubuc noted.

The moral of the story is that a business - of any kind - takes hard work, patience, and research, so before you sign up, read between the fine print.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.