Communities continue to clean up from fast-moving weekend storm

Throughout the Northeast, nearly 1 million people lost power from Sunday night's fast-moving storm.

Here in western Massachusetts, many towns remain without power which resulted in school districts canceling school on Monday.

Residents throughout the Pioneer Valley dealt with storm damage while clean-up crews and electric companies remained busy.

In Wilbraham, a tree fell at Stony Hill Elementary School, and another one down the road was seen laying on power lines.

“If that goes we’ll probably get some damage to the other side of our house,” said Wilbraham resident, Carmela Blair.



Western Mass News spotted trees, branches, electrical wires down, and roads closed all of which brings back memories of the 2011 Halloween storm.

“We lost power for about a week and a half. Had to be at friend’s houses and families houses,” said Blair.



Carmela told Western Mass News she got a rude awakening in the middle of the night.



“My husband came home around midnight and woke me up and said that we have a tree on our house and I heard the rain and the wind," Blair noted.



The tree ended up snapping and falling onto the back of her house which reached her 2 and-a-half year old daughter’s bedroom window.



“We’re really up against a wooded area and wetlands. We were just discussing cutting down some of the trees in case this were to happen but you know life gets in the way,” she added.



Luckily, no one was hurt and Randy Sample of Arbortech Tree Services is taking care of the downed tree.



“The game plan is just get it off the house safely, try not to do anymore damage,” he said.

