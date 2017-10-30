Eversource crews rush to restore power in time for Halloween

With trees down and power out throughout western Massachusetts on Monday, residents were left to cope with the damage and electric companies scrambling to get the lights back on.

As the countdown to Halloween begins, electrical crews are working overtime to make sure the streets are cleared and power is restored in time for trick-or-treaters.



Trees present the biggest threat to electrical outages, and in Ludlow at the intersection of East and Chapin Street Eversource crews worked to restore power.



Priscilla Ress, Spokesperson for Eversource, told Western Mass News that as of Monday afternoon, Eversource had restored power for 12,000 customers.

"We are on a constant cycle where we are constantly checking trees throughout all of our service territories but trees are the number one cause of outages and you can never really predict what trees are going to come down," Ress said.



When they fall, the bigger the tree, the more debris left behind, making for a possibly tricky night for trick-or-treaters.

"We've all got kids, we all want people to be safe and have a wonderful Halloween. What you will see is that with our tree crews when they do come in, and when they do cut these trees and cut them up, we also clean up as much as we possibly can," Ress explained.

From West Springfield to here in Wilbraham, officials are reminding people to be careful when they're out Halloween night and to look out for fallen debris.

