Premies at Baystate Children's Hospital get dressed up for Halloween

Halloween came a day early for parents and their babies inside the NICU at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The nurses inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have been hard at work making special Halloween costumes designed for the tiniest patients.

Those costumes were picked out by parents Monday afternoon.

"We had to make sure that everything was clean, fresh and made for each individual baby,” said NICU Physician Assistant, Allison Linnenbach.

Linnenbach told Western Mass News the NICU staff tries to celebrate every holiday in a special way.

“Going through different holidays and not being able to celebrate in the traditional way, so we just thought it would be a good way to bring joy to the parents, the siblings,” Linnenbach noted.

The funding for the project was provided by the NICU Family and Friends 5K.

