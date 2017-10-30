Parents of drug addicted children fight to save their kids

Many parents of drug addicted children share the same silent struggle.

It's stories like the one between Linda Pulaski of Russel and her daughter Kayla that remind us of how drugs impact not only the addict, but also everyone around them.

It was the moment when Kayla moved out that Linda realized her 26-year-old daughter was using heroin.

"She believes that her addiction only affects her but I believe it effects our whole family," said Linda.

When Kayla lost custody of her own daughter, Linda jumped in to try and help Kayla get sober and healthy.

"She made a comment to me that she misses her daughter, and I said, I miss my daughter too," Linda said.

Just when Linda felt destined to get her daughter's life back on track, Kayla went missing for eleven days.

"She was being trafficked. That was very scary because I didn't know where she was," Linda explained.

In the state of Massachusetts there is a way for family members to get the courts involved if an addict is a danger to themselves.

Any police officer, physician, spouse, blood relative, guardian or court official may petition in writing any district court or any division of the juvenile court department for an order of commitment of a person whom he has reason to believe is an alcoholic or substance abuser.

Linda has sectioned Kayla to ninety-day in-patient care many times, and after every section she has gone back to using.

"I was fearful that if she didn't get sectioned. I would be burying my daughter," Linda said.

Kayla would be released on a promise to get help, and never did.

The commitment only lasting twenty-one days, Linda said is not enough time to really help the addiction.

"I think that doing a longer section for them would be a better thing. I think through the courts should be at least 90 days," Linda added.



Linda said that her daughter, who is now in jail, is hopeful for the future.

She said Kayla is really making an effort to stay clean, and has asked for help once she gets out of jail.

Linda has a message for other parents struggling silently out there:

"It's not something we should be ashamed of. It's not something we did."

A parents support group has helped Linda immensely.

If you are a parent looking for help, visit the link here to find out a support group near you.

To find out more information on how to make a civil commitment towards an addict, click here.

