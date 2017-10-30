Power restored to East Longmeadow, school and town offices open Tuesday

Power in East Longmeadow has been restored, which means school and town offices will be open Tuesday.

The town made the announcement on their website Monday night and on Facebook:

According to the National Grid Outage Map, 93 customers in East Longmeadow remain without power.

This comes after the town canceled school earlier today.

