Power restored to East Longmeadow, school and town offices open Tuesday

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Power in East Longmeadow has been restored, which means school and town offices will be open Tuesday.

The town made the announcement on their website Monday night and on Facebook:

According to the National Grid Outage Map, 93 customers in East Longmeadow remain without power. 

This comes after the town canceled school earlier today.

