The scary truth about Halloween

From fancy costumes to mountains of candy, Halloween can be a night of spooky fun. But the true scare goes beyond the costume.

“Parents, kids and drivers of cars all have to think before they go out,” Officer Michael Wilk, PIO of the Chicopee Police Department, said.

Police are reminding residents to be aware Halloween night, one of the deadliest there is for kids. One reason? Cars.

According to the National Safety Council, NSC, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed by cars on Halloween than any other day of the year.

“When you're out and about, take your time,” Wilk explained. “Slow down, be courteous. Understand kids are going to be excited they're going to be running from house to house out in the street.”

So that drivers and kids, do not become a statistic, such as this which is also from the NSC.

In 2015, there were 6,700 pedestrian deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents on Halloween and in total, there were upwards of 160,000 injuries reported for the same reason, on the same night.

After a closer look at these numbers, 17 percent of those deaths were caused by improper crossing of the street and 15 percent were caused by dark clothing and poor visibility.

So before the trick-or-treaters head out the door, you should know what police and the experts are recommending your kids should do.

“If they have a dark costume, try to have something on it that's lit up,” Wilk told Western Mass News. “Even if it's the trick-or-treat bag they can clip a light on. Just something to light them up, to show people, to make them aware, that they're in the street.”

Which parents we spoke with said is constantly on their minds.

“I would like to see them make sure they're visible in the night,” Tyrone Ward, of Springfield, said while at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley. “There's a lot of cars going around, lot of crazy people, make sure they have the glow sticks and staying together as a group.”

Which brings us to point number two: strength by numbers.

“We'll go together with some other people and like I said, I think everyone knows each other which is really helpful,” Karen Peters, of Northfield, said while holding with her 2-year-old daughter. “We know the families and the neighbors and stuff like that.”

“We would not advise one child to go out alone,” Wilk cautioned. “Make sure you're in a group. If a group of teenagers are going out, stay in a group.”

Officer Wilk also recommends having a plan that someone else is aware of.

“Make sure people know where you're going,” he said. “Don't just leave the house and say ‘okay, we're going and take off.’ Make sure if you're going out with a group of people, a parent knows where you're going. What neighborhood you're going in.”

As for drivers, the NSC has a few tips as well.

Watch for children walking on the road, medians and curbs. Enter and exit roadways carefully. And come twilight, keep a sharp eye for dark clothing. Lastly, if you're a new driver, perhaps Halloween isn't the best time to start.

Now, let the fun begin. Happy Halloween.

