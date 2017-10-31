No school in the Hampden-Wilbraham district today, lights remain out for many

There are still plenty of communities without power this morning as crews work non-stop to get the lights back on for Halloween.

Some towns have even been forced to cancel school, again, as the work continues to restore power to several hundred in Hampden and Wilbraham.

Schools in the Hampden-Wilbraham district are closed today as National Grid continues to work on restoring power to homes and businesses.

Storm damage was common in Wilbraham with fallen trees at the Stony Hill School, as well as some that fell further down the road onto power lines.

Outages numbered in the hundreds in Wilbraham, Hampden and East Longmeadow yesterday, at some points dipping into the thousands.

As of this morning, there are more than 300 outages in Hampden and about 100 in Wilbraham and East Longmeadow respectively.

87,000 National Grid customers are still without power statewide.

Keep in mind the state had as many as 320,000 customers without power yesterday. By 8 last night, power to more than 100,000 of those homes was restored.

National Grid has continued to work into the night and now into the early morning. They even have an additional 500 contractors on the way from Michigan and Florida to support the restoration effort.

So far, nobody has canceled Halloween just yet, even in Hampden and Wilbraham.

