Over 1,500 customers remain without power in WMass

Tens of thousands of customers throughout southern New England remain without power after a weekend storm brought violent winds and torrential rains to the region.

The two major electric utilities in Massachusetts were reporting more than 120,000 outages combined on Tuesday morning. About 83,000 homes and businesses in Rhode Island were still in the dark, while Connecticut's utilities had about 60,000 outages.

In western Massachusetts, Eversource is reporting that just 14 customers are without power.

National Grid said that electricity is out to just over 1,500 customers across the four western Mass. counties. Most of those outages are in Hampden County.

The lack of power forced dozens of school districts across the region to cancel classes for the second consecutive day, while many towns postponed trick-or-treating until the weekend.

Dracut, Massachusetts, Deputy Police Chief David Chartrand says many intersections in town have no functioning street lights, putting the safety of children at risk.

Most major roads are open, but many side streets in some towns remain closed because of downed trees and flooding.

To keep an eye on the Eversource outage map, click the link here. You can also click here to see the National Grid outage map.

