Tens of thousands of customers remain without power

BOSTON (AP) - Tens of thousands of customers throughout southern New England remain without power after a weekend storm brought violent winds and torrential rains to the region.

The two major electric utilities in Massachusetts were reporting more than 120,000 outages combined on Tuesday morning. About 83,000 homes and businesses in Rhode Island were still in the dark, while Connecticut's utilities had about 60,000 outages.

The lack of power forced dozens of school districts across the region to cancel classes for the second consecutive day, while many towns postponed trick-or-treating until the weekend.

Dracut, Massachusetts, Deputy Police Chief David Chartrand says many intersections in town have no functioning street lights, putting the safety of children at risk.

Most major roads are open, but many side streets in some towns remain closed because of downed trees and flooding.

